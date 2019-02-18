Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eliza Tremblay. View Sign

On Friday, February 8, 2019 Eliza Tremblay of Buffalo Lake Metis Settlement, AB passed away at the age of 102 years. Eliza is survived by her children Ronald Tremblay of Edmonton, Philip (Pat) Tremblay of Vegreville, Lloyd (Connie) Tremblay of Lac La Biche, Gloria (Chris) Coles of Buffalo Lake, Clifford (Cheryl) Tremblay of Edmonton, Freda Pszyk of Buffalo Lake, Donald (Nikki) Tremblay of Edmonton, 32 grandchildren, 36 great grandchildren, 23 great great grandchildren, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Eliza is predeceased by her husband August Tremblay in 1975, numerous brothers and sisters. Daughters Evelyn Ladouceur, Bertha Tremblay, Lena Lundberg, Violet Tremblay and Reva Tremblay. Parents Magloire Cardinal and Agnes Desjarlais. Grandchildren Cheryl Tremblay, Karen Carstairs, Sonia Tremblay, Brandon Ladouceur, Baby Brock Klyne and Ken Lundberg. As well as her special friend John Schaub.



Wake on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at 3:00pm at Buffalo Lake Community Hall in Buffalo Lake, AB.



Funeral Service on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at 1:00pm at St. Catherine's Catholic Church in Lac La Biche, AB with Fr. Aureus Manjares officiating. Interment in the Lac La Biche Mission Cemetery, Lac La Biche, AB.



Mission View Funeral Chapel Ltd.

Lac La Biche, AB

T0A 2C0

1-780-623-1815

www.missionview.ca

133 Sentinel Drive, Sentinel Industrial Park

Lac La Biche , AB T0A 2C0

Published in The Lac La Biche Post on Feb. 19, 2019

