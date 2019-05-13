Elizabeth Ann Evans

Grace Gardens Funeral Chapel
5626 - 51st Street
St. Paul, AB
T0A 3A1
(780)-645-2677
On May 6, 2019, Mrs. Elizabeth Ann Evans of Rich Lake passed away at the age of 79 years. She is survived by her children, Tammy (Ryerson) Clarke, Laurel Evans-Miller (Bruce Miller), John (Karmel) Evans, Mary Lynn Evans, Cathy Evans (Darryl Balaban); & 8 grandchildren. Elizabeth was predeceased by her husband, David, parents, John & Kathleen Jesko; sister, Mary Gabriel; brother, Peter Ondrejaka. A Funeral Service was held on Monday, May 13 at 11:00 a.m. at Grace Gardens Funeral Chapel, St. Paul. Reverend Duane Grant officiated, with interment in Fork Lake Cemetery, Rich Lake. If desired, donations may be made to Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) c/o 5626 - 51 Street, St. Paul, AB T0A 3A1. To send condolences online, please visit www.gracegardensfuneralchapel.com.

Published in The Lac La Biche Post on May 14, 2019
