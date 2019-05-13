On May 6, 2019, Mrs. Elizabeth Ann Evans of Rich Lake passed away at the age of 79 years. She is survived by her children, Tammy (Ryerson) Clarke, Laurel Evans-Miller (Bruce Miller), John (Karmel) Evans, Mary Lynn Evans, Cathy Evans (Darryl Balaban); & 8 grandchildren. Elizabeth was predeceased by her husband, David, parents, John & Kathleen Jesko; sister, Mary Gabriel; brother, Peter Ondrejaka. A Funeral Service was held on Monday, May 13 at 11:00 a.m. at Grace Gardens Funeral Chapel, St. Paul. Reverend Duane Grant officiated, with interment in Fork Lake Cemetery, Rich Lake. If desired, donations may be made to Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) c/o 5626 - 51 Street, St. Paul, AB T0A 3A1. To send condolences online, please visit www.gracegardensfuneralchapel.com.
Published in The Lac La Biche Post on May 14, 2019