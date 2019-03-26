Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Erven Tremblay. View Sign

On Saturday, March 9, 2019 Erven "Motel" Tremblay of Lac La Biche, AB passed away at the age of 61 years. Erven is survived by his children Jonathan (Tanya) Cardinal, Blaine "BJ" (Kelly) Kisslinger, Cory (Mary) Tremblay, Cody Tremblay, Jennifer Callioux, grandchildren Ciarra Quintal, Shanelle Quintal, Kyleigh Kisslinger, Everleigh Kisslinger, Ayden Tremblay, Maverick Tremblay, Marielle Tremblay, Maraleigh Tremblay, Pacen Cardinal, Kaden Cardinal, siblings Norma (Maurice) Cardinal, Margie (Rene) Bone, Louis Tremblay, Art (Karen) Tremblay, Irene Tremblay, Brian Tremblay, Ted (Koreann) Tremblay, Rhoda (Cam) McGregor, Brenda Tremblay, Ramona (Alex) Tremblay, Sherry (Tommy) Calliou, mother of his children Wendy Morrisseau, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Erven is predeceased by his brothers Dave Tremblay, Raylee Tremblay, Bernat Tremblay, sisters Annie Tremblay, Barbara Tremblay, parents Solomon and Clara Tremblay.

Wake on Monday, March 18, 2019 at 2:00pm at McArthur Place in Lac La Biche, AB with Rev. Robert Wright officiating.

Funeral Service on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at 1:00pm at McArthur Place in Lac La Biche, AB with Rev. Robert Wright officiating. Interment in the Willow Park Cemetery, Lac La Biche, AB.

Honourary Pallbearers were Kyleigh Kisslinger, Ciara Quintal, Shanelle Quintal, Brian Tremblay, Kelly Tremblay, Lloyd Tremblay, Sean Tremblay.

Pallbearers were Jonathan Cardinal, Blaine Kisslinger, Brian Quintal, Cody Tremblay, Cory Tremblay, Jamie Tremblay.

