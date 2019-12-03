On Monday, November 18, 2019 Evelyn M. Woynarowich of Lac La Biche, AB passed away at the age of 95 years. Evelyn is survived by her children Glenn (Belle) Foley of Bonnyville, Bryan Woynarowich of Regina, Lorne (Gail) Woynarowich of St. Albert, Colleen Carleton of Cabri, SK, Lynn (Andre) Richard of Lac Lac Biche, Sharalee Richard of Lac La Biche, Garth (Kelly) Woynarowich of Fort Saskatchewan, numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren & great great grandchildren, siblings Ken (Ruby) Foley of Bonnyville, Garth (Jean) Foley of Surrey, BC, Joyce Blokker of Calgary as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins & friends. Evelyn is predeceased by her husband Al Woynarowich, sons in law Paul Richard & Bruce Carleton, daughter in law Janice Wilkes, parents Florence & Harold Foley, brother Harold (Shirley) Foley, sister Shirley (Ted) Kopala, brother in law Dick Blokker.
Funeral Service on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 11:00 am at the Evangelical Free Church in Lac La Biche, AB with Pastor Emmanuel Chiwele officiating.
Cremation followed service.
Pallbearers Garritt Carleton, Grant Woynarowich, Mark Woynarowich, Jordan Richard, Matthew Woynarowich, Scott Robson.
Honorary Pallbearers Darwin Foley, Daryl Foley, Dwayne Foley, Ian Thompson, Daniel Booth.
Donations to the W.J. Cadzow Health Centre "Ladies Auxiliary" would be appreciated.
Published in The Lac La Biche Post on Dec. 3, 2019