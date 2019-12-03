On Sunday, November 10, 2019 Frankie Quintal Whitford of Lac La Biche, AB passed away at the age of 19 years. Frank is survived by his mother Sylvia Quintal, siblings Allen, Heaven, Anneka, Belle, nieces Shallane, Jasmine, Parker, grandparents George Quintal, June Quintal, aunt Shelly (Dennis) Paradis, cousins Kelsey and Trisha Paradis, godparents George and Sherry Tremblay, as well as numerous friends. Frankie is predeceased by father Willie Whitford, brother Terry Quintal and uncle Terry Quintal.
Wake on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at 2:00pm at McArthur Place in Lac La Biche, AB.
Funeral Service on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at 11:00am at St. Catherine Catholic Church in Lac La Biche, AB with Fr. Aureus Manjares officiating.
Honourary Pallbearers were Jayden Anderson, Mathew Anderson, Patrick Cardinal, Tristian Cardinal, Dakota Desjarlais, Elijah Desjarlais, Nathaniel "Nano" Majors.
Pallbearers were Adles Cardinal, Chad Cardinal, Lorne Cardinal, Riley Cardinal, Jair Hayes, Austin Hunter.
Published in The Lac La Biche Post on Dec. 3, 2019