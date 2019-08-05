Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gerard Gervais. View Sign Service Information Mission View Funeral Chapel, Ltd. 133 Sentinel Drive, Sentinel Industrial Park Lac La Biche , AB T0A 2C0 (780)-623-1815 Obituary

On Tuesday, July 23, 2019 Gerard "Jerry" Gervais of Lac La Biche, AB passed away at the age of 66 years, after a long and courageous battle with his health. He was predeceased by his parents, Robert and Florence Gervais; his brother, Richard; and sisters, Priscilla (Danny) and Valerie. Dad will be lovingly remembered by his daughters Michelle (Jeff), Nicole (Alex), Renee (Ray); son, Robert; grandchildren, Cole, Preston, Wyatt, Keanin, Dakota and Jayce; sisters, Angeline (Albert), Doreen (Joe); sister in law, Rita; and many nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, cousins and friends. Jerry was born on October 28, 1952, was raised in Lac La Biche and at a young age moved to Edmonton, AB. Returning to his roots in Lac La Biche, he bought land in order to fulfill his life long dream of building a home with his own two hands, which he accomplished by doing much of the work himself. He loved his family; his dear friend, Brenda; his home; his two dogs, Coco and Poots; and his cat and her kittens. Coco and Poots were devoted to him and the protectors of the acreage from all sorts of wild life. He loved his communities, Normandeau and Lac La Biche, had many friends and neighbors, all who helped and supported him when he fell ill – they and the communities meant so much to him.



Public Visitation on Thursday, August 8, 2019 from 6:00pm to 9:00pm at Mission View Funeral Chapel in Lac La Biche, AB.



Prayer Service on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at 7:30pm at Mission View Funeral Chapel in Lac La Biche, AB with Fr. Aureus Manjares officiating.



Funeral Service on Friday, August 9, 2019 at 1:00pm at St. Catherine Catholic church in Lac La Biche, AB with Fr. Aureus Manjares officiating. Interment will follow in the Normandeau Cemetery.



A celebration of life will follow at the quaint Normandeau Community Centre after the graveyard service.



Donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation of Alberta would be appreciated.



