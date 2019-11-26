Hector is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Phyllis, children Claudette (Vaughn) Fidler of Fort McMurray and Muriel Clarke of Sherwood Park, grandchildren Jessica (Brent) Pilgrim, Chelsie Clarke (Peter Ball), Jenna Fidler (Kolton Canning), Conner Clarke (Christina Buhler), great-grandchildren Weston and Rhea Pilgrim, siblings Euclide (Raymonde) Ménard, André (Rosemarie) Ménard, Marianne (Fred) Gervais, Claude (Cecilia) Ménard, Sister-in-law Suzette (Gerald) Dubé, Brother-in-law Remi Coté (Aline).
Hector was predeceased by his parents Ulric and Marguerite Ménard, sister Laurette Coté, and brother Philip Ménard.
Service on Saturday, November 23 at 11 am at St. Isadore's Catholic Church in Plamondon, AB.
Cremation has taken place and burial will be at a later date.
Those who wish, memorial donations may be made in Hector's name to Haying in the 30's Cancer Support Society at Box 35, Mallaig, Alberta T0A2K0.
--
Mission View Funeral Chapel Ltd.
Lac La Biche, AB
T0A 2C0
1-780-623-1815
www.missionview.ca
Published in The Lac La Biche Post on Nov. 26, 2019