On Monday, May 6, 2019 Helen Laboucane of Lac La Biche, AB passed away at the age of 66 years. Helen is survived by her daughters Melissa (Vern) Laboucane, Lisa (Darcy) Cruickshank, grandchildren Bella, Jack, siblings Fran Pruden, Lena Rizzoli, Shirley (Ervin) Anderson, Leona Ferris, Daniel Laboucane, Chris Laboucane, David (Jackie Tiedemann) Laboucane, Donna (Keith Heron) Laboucane, Jimmy Laboucane, Brian (Leona Mcpherson) Laboucane, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Helen is predeceased by her partner Douglas Minter, brothers Raymond Laboucane, Dennis Laboucane, sister Evelyn Laboucane, brothers in law Jackie Pruden, Robert Rizzoli, parents Frank Cardinal and Maria Laboucane.
Wake on Sunday, May 12, 2019 at 6:30pm at McArthur Place in Lac La Biche.
Funeral Services on Monday, May 13, 2019 at 11:00am at St. Catherine Catholic Church in Lac La Biche with Deacon Pat Murphy officiating. Cremation to follow the service.
Pallbearers: Ricky Boucher, Harvey Cardinal, Dean Deschambeau, Brian Laboucane, David Laboucane, Keith Shalapay.
--
Mission View Funeral Chapel Ltd.
Lac La Biche, AB
T0A 2C0
1-780-623-1815
www.missionview.ca
Published in The Lac La Biche Post on May 21, 2019