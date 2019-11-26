On Sunday November 10, 2019 Jeanne LeRouzic of Atmore, AB passed away at the age of 89 years. Jeanne is survived by her son Lucien LeRouzic of Atmore, 3 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren, brother Albert Bourassa of Plamondon, sister Margaret Schlegel of Plamondon, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She is predeceased by her husband Edmond LeRouzic (1966), parents Edéas and Vitaline Bourassa, sisters Marion Boudreau and Thérèse Fischer, brothers George Bourassa and John Bourassa.
A memorial gathering will be held on Saturday December 14, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the Atmore Community Center.
Donations to the Alzheimer Society of Canada would be greatly appreciated.
Published in The Lac La Biche Post on Nov. 26, 2019