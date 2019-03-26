Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Jessica Erin Kenny was summoned to the arms of God in her 25th year on the night of March 1, 2019. Born in Florence, South Carolina in 1993, Jessica's life was not granted the fulness of years, but her years were granted the fulness of life. Every dream that took root in her mind became a passion of her heart. She understood that life was a journey, and while there were goals to be pursued, the journey must be savored for every moment, every blessing and every friendship.

While Jessica was an only child, her lifelong friend, Allison Forsythe, was her sister in spirit; each was the other's touchstone, whether in adventure, disappointment or triumph. Just as they shared their days and years, they shared their final moments. Now they have embarked on their greatest adventure, and it will last for as far as forever can see. Though Brian Sjostedt also shared Jessica's final moments, he will be remembered for blessing her life with love, devotion, and joy beyond measure.

Jessica enjoyed the distinction of two Bachelor of Science degrees, one in accounting and one in finance, each awarded by the University of North Carolina at Charlotte. She worked as an accountant for the Capital Automotive Group, where she was viewed not only as a consummate professional, but a consummate human being, who was always gracious, always supportive and always caring.

Jessica enjoyed tennis, boating, and the tranquility of water. She loved animals. But her greatest joy was loving and being loved. She shared the path of her life with those who are left to savor the memories she etched on their hearts: her father, John Kenny of Raleigh, North Carolina, mother Anna Fedorow of Lac La Biche, grandmother Ruth Fedorow of Lac La Biche, grandfather George Kenny of Ontario, godmother, Teresa Fedorow of Lac La Biche, godfather, Mike Wheatley of Ontario, Aunt Cathy and Uncle Kelly Scott of Edmonton, Aunt Anne Kenny of Raleigh, North Carolina, Aunt Jane and Uncle Stephen Brickell of Ontario, cousins Allison, Michael, Jennifer and Clayton of Lac La Biche, cousins Brett, Tessa, Jonathan and Nicola of Edmonton, cousins Phillip, Peter, Katie and Sean of Ontario and special friend Fran Powell of Raleigh, North Carolina. Pre-deceased by grandmother Elizabeth Kenny of Ontario and grandfather Mike Fedorow of Lac La Biche.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to: Canine Angels Service Dogs (

A 'Celebration of Life' services was held at Bright Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 405 S. Main St., Wake Forest, North Carolina.

Please refer to their website for tributes to Jessica. (

405 South Main Street

Wake Forest , NC 27587

Funeral Home Details

