On Friday, November 8, 2019 Kenneth Lyons of Lac La Biche, AB passed away at the age of 72 years. Ken is survived by his siblings Donald (Darcie) Lyons, Ray (Cindy), Joan Sellick and Joyce Johnson as well as his children Nancy (Michael) Broadbent, Barbara (Dean) Bomersback, Patrick (Carmen) Lyons, ten grandchildren, three great grandchildren as well as nieces, nephews, cousins & many friends. Ken is predeceased by his wife Sandra, his father and mother Fred and Doris Lyons and his brother-in-law Cam Sellick.
A Celebration of Life was held on Friday, November 15, 2019 at 3:00pm - 6:00pm at the Hylo-Venice Agriplex in Hylo, AB.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Hylo Ag Society, the Lac La Biche Health Foundation or Haying in the 30s.
Published in The Lac La Biche Post on Nov. 26, 2019