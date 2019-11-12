On Wednesday, October 30, 2019 Louis Cloutier of Lac La Biche, AB passed away at the age of 86 years. Louis is survived by his loving wife of 56 years Irene Cloutier of Lac La Biche, children Angelle (Kirk) McDougall of Port Coquitlam, Lucien (Dayna) Cloutier of Edmonton, Richard Cloutier of Inuvik, NWT, Sandi Cloutier (Glendall Mazurek) of Leduc, grandchildren Bradley Plamondon (Vanessa Arfmann), Timothy Plamondon (Kristin Swirles), Dustin Cloutier, Aaron Cloutier, Abigail Cloutier, Nicholas Lavallee, Alexandra Lavallee, Gianna Lavallee, sisters Theresa Schaub of Lac La Biche, Jeanne Roy of St. Albert, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Louis is predeceased by his infant son, parents Emma and Ephraim Cloutier, mother and father in law Antoinette and Martin Schaub, brothers Paul Cloutier, Leo Cloutier, Emile Cloutier, Henri Cloutier, George Cloutier, Andre Cloutier, Joseph Cloutier, sisters Alice Schaub, Ida Dribnenki.
Funeral Service on Friday, November 1, 2019 at 11:00am at St. Catherine Catholic Church in Lac La Biche, AB with Fr. Aureus Manjares officiating.
Interment in the Willow Park Cemetery, Lac La Biche, AB.
Pallbearers Jerry Cloutier, Romeo Cloutier, Denis Dribnenki, Rene Schaub, Steve Schaub, Rosaire Tardif.
Gifts to the W.J. Cadzow Resident Long Term Care Council c/o Box 507 Lac La Biche, AB T0A 2C0 or to the Alberta War Amps would be appreciated.
--
Mission View Funeral Chapel Ltd.
Lac La Biche, AB
T0A 2C0
1-780-623-1815
www.missionview.ca
Published in The Lac La Biche Post on Nov. 12, 2019