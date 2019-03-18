On Sunday, March 3, 2019 Louis Ferriere of Plamondon, AB passed away at the age of 92 years. Louis is survived by his brother Fidele Ferriere as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and friends. Louis is predeceased by his parents Antoine and Julie Ferriere, siblings Marie Antoinette, Amedee, Noah, Simon and Emile.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Louis Ferriere.
Funeral Service on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at 11:00 am at St. Isidore Catholic Church in Plamondon, AB with Father Michael Ngo officiating.Interment in the Charron Blue Jay Cemetery in Charron, AB.
Pallbearers were George Fischer, Jim Fischer, Dwayne Shapka, Jordan St. Jean, Real St. Jean, John Zayonc.
Donations to the W. J. Cadzow Health Care Centre "Continuing Care" would be appreciated.
--
Mission View Funeral Chapel Ltd.
Lac La Biche, AB
T0A 2C0
1-780-623-1815
www.missionview.ca
Mission View Funeral Chapel, Ltd.
133 Sentinel Drive, Sentinel Industrial Park
Lac La Biche, AB T0A 2C0
(780) 623-1815
Published in The Lac La Biche Post on Mar. 14, 2019