On Sunday, September 8th, 2019 Louise Piquette of Lac La Biche, Alberta, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family at the age of 77 years. Louise is survived by her life partner and best friend Andre Piquette, her children Doug (Karina) Piquette, Jim (Bonnie) Piquette, Susan (Brad) LaPierre, Marc (Kim) Piquette, daughter-in-law Rebecca Pickard, her grandchildren Shena, Jaylyn, Caleb, Jesse, Chelsea, Noah, Zea and Riel, her sisters Therese and Yvette as well as numerous beloved nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Louise is predeceased by her parents Cecile and Joseph Emile Roy, her son Joseph (infant), siblings Amanda, Adrienne, Alfred, Andre, Yvonne, Lorraine, and her first husband Robert James Langlands.
A funeral service will be held on September 28th, 2019 at 11am St. Catherine's Catholic Church in Lac La Biche, Alberta, with Father Aureus Manjares officiating assisted by Deacon Pat Murphy.
In lieu of flowers donations to the Lac La Biche Regional Health Foundation would be appreciated.
Published in The Lac La Biche Post on Sept. 17, 2019