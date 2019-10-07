On Friday September 20, 2019, Lucille Danes, a wife, mother, daughter and sister, passed away at the age of 91 years. Lucille was pre-deceased by her husband Maury Danes, sisters Evelyn Clark, Cecile Parker and brother Ray Perron. Lucille will be lovingly remembered forever by her family, sons Vern (Lynne) Danes, Terry (Toni) Danes, grandchildren Erin Danes, Ryan Danes, Tammy (Bruno) Caouette, Zina (John David "JD") Hinkley, Justin Danes, Mathew Danes, great grandchildren Riley Caouette, Jacob Caouette,Tristan Hinkley, Athena Hinkley, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated in memory of Lucille on Monday, September 30, at 11:00am, at St. Catherine Catholic Church,10303 Churchill Drive, Lac La Biche Alberta, with Fr. Aureus Manjares officiating. Interment in the Willow Park Cemetery Lac La Biche, AB.
Pallbearers were Bruno Caouette, Eric Clark, Justin Dances, Matthew Danes, JD Hinkley, Renzo Kornoff.
Memorial donations in memory of Lucille may be made to St. Catherine Catholic Church,10303 Churchill Drive, Lac La Biche, Alberta T0A 2C0.
Published in The Lac La Biche Post on Oct. 8, 2019