On Thursday, March 7, 2019 Madeleine Lamoureux -Veit of Lac La Biche, AB passed away at the age of 84 years. Madeleine is survived by her children Jeannine (Leslie) Biollo, Aurele Lamoureux, Yvonne (Valere) Plamondon, Vivianne (Kevin) Kaufman, grandchildren Marlon Biollo, Michelle (Derek) Ewaskiw, Andrea Biollo, Leo Biollo, Jamie Lamoureux, Gilles Plamondon (Émilie Bélanger), Nicole Plamondon, Sharie (Matthew) Knudslien, Colleen (Ryan) Schaub, Karen Kaufman (Jesse Charest), great grandchildren Zachary, Zoe & Zayden Bourassa, Hailey & Noah Malo, Emilee Lamoureux, Grayson Knudslien, siblings Melanie, Raymond, Paul, Alcide & Marie Anne, step children Mario (Debra), Dian (Barrie) and their families, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Madeleine is predeceased by her 1st husband Leo Lamoureux, 2nd husband Paul Veit, parents Francois & Eloise Ulliac, siblings Marguerite, Laurent, Emile & 2 infant brothers Raymond & Aurele.



Mass of Christian Burial on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at 1:00 pm at St. Catherine Catholic Church in Lac La Biche, AB with Fr. Aureus Manjares officiating.



Pallbearers Gilles Bélanger, Leo Biollo, Marlon Biollo, Zachary Bourassa, Matthew Knudslien, Jamie Lamoureux.



Interment in the Willow Park Cemetery, Lac La Biche, AB.



Donations to the LacAlta Lodge Box 900 Lac La Biche, AB T0A 2C0 would be appreciated.



