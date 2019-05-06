Guest Book View Sign Service Information Mission View Funeral Chapel, Ltd. 133 Sentinel Drive, Sentinel Industrial Park Lac La Biche , AB T0A 2C0 (780)-623-1815 Obituary

On Friday, April 26, 2019 MarieAnne Biollo of Venice, AB passed away at the age of 70 years. MarieAnne is survived by: Her loving husband of 51 years – Victor Biollo (Venice), Children: Nicole Fleming (Plamondon), Karen Biollo (Joe) (Sherwood Park), Marc Biollo (Ruth) (Edmonton), Kevin Biollo (Nicole) (Lac La Biche), Ryan Biollo (Kathy) (Edmonton), Eloise Feairs (Tyson) (Cold Lake), Grandchildren: Steven Cadieux (Viktoria) (Lac La Biche), Chelsea Cadieux (Jesse) (Calgary), Kyle Scott (Kelsey) (Lac La Biche), Cody Fleming (Jessica) (Westlock), Tryston Sturek (Sherwood Park), Colten Fleming (Lac La Biche), Kolby Sturek (Sherwood Park), Cristina Biollo-Ramos (Edmonton), Mackenzie Biollo (Lac La Biche), Pablo Biollo-Ramos (Edmonton), Gracin Biollo (Lac La Biche), Kayin Biollo (Lac La Biche), Evan Feairs (Cold Lake), Joah Biollo (Lac La Biche), Maisy Feairs (Cold Lake), Numerous Great Grandchildren, Siblings: Melanie Vincent (Edmonton), Raymond Ulliac (Atmore), Paul Ulliac (Saskatchewan), Alcide Ulliac (Atmore), numerous nieces, nephews, cousins & friends.



MarieAnne is Predeceased by: Francois & Eloise Ulliac (parents), Margaret, Madeline, Emile, Laurent, Infant Brothers Raymond & Aurele (sibilings), Mike & Gisella Biollo (father & mother in-law)



Pallbearers: Steven Cadieux, Kyle Scott, Cody Fleming, Tryston Sturek, Colten Fleming, Kolby Sturek.



Prayer Service on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at 8:00 pm at St. Catherine Catholic Church in Lac La Biche, AB with Fr. Aureus Manjares & Deacon Pat Murphy officiating.



Funeral Service on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at 11:00 am at St. Catherine Catholic Church in Lac La Biche, AB with Fr. Aureus Manjares & Deacon Pat Murphy officiating. Interment will follow in the St. Anne's Catholic Cemetery, Venice, AB.





