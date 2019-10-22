Mrs. Marie Proulx of Breynat, beloved wife of Mr. Philip Proulx passed away suddenly on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at the age of 74 years.
Marie is survived by her loving husband of 54 years Philip, her daughters; Carmen and Carol, grandsons; Chris, Jullian, Rene, Adam and Jamie, granddaughters; Eva and Emilee, brothers and sisters; Paul Emile (Laurette), Theresa, Rita, Joseph, Madeline (Stan), Pauline, Madgella, Real (Georgette), sister-in-law Dianne, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and their extended families.
She was predeceased by her parents Tarence Arthur and Marie-Louise, her child Infant son, brothers; Benoit and Andre, sister Rose Eimee, sister-in-law Isabelle, and brothers-in-law; George Emile and Ronald.
A Funeral Mass was held on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at the Breynat Community Hall.
Those who wish, memorial donations may be made to a charity of your choice.
Athabasca Community Chapel in care of arrangements – 1.780.675.3996
