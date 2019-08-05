Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary ''The Boss" McCormick. View Sign Service Information Mission View Funeral Chapel, Ltd. 133 Sentinel Drive, Sentinel Industrial Park Lac La Biche , AB T0A 2C0 (780)-623-1815 Obituary

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of "The Boss", Mary McCormick on July 29, 2019 in Lac La Biche at the great age of 95 years.

Mary was born June 9, 1924, in the hamlet of Bellis, the second of 11 children of Alecsa & Rachile Malarchuk. The next farm was the home of the McCormick clan and in 1939, she married Hector. Hector and Mary managed the Massey Harris dealership in Bellis and later in Lac La Biche while raising their 6 children.

Later they were partners in the Almac motel, where Hector was manager and Mary head of the cleaning staff.

Her sweet nature and always willing smile were her legacy. She will always be remembered for her hard working nature, her generosity and her love of family.



Mary is survived by her sons Gordon (Kathy), Gary (Claudia) and daughter Gloria Metcalfe, daughter in laws Cindy & Anita as well as numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.



She was predeceased by her husband Hector, sons David, Jimmie, Robert, daughter in law Eva, son in law Ian & granddaughter Teryl and other relatives.



A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, please name donations to the Lacalta Lodge, Lac La Biche, AB c/o Box 900 Lac La Biche, AB T0A 2C0.



Published in The Lac La Biche Post on Aug. 6, 2019

