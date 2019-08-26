It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Odelie Marchildon of Lac La Biche on August 3, 2019 at the age of 96 years. Odelie is survived by her Children-Rita (Don) Belke of St. Albert, Marie Tymafichuk of Sherwood Park, Ernest (Kathy) Marchildon of Falher, Denise Lippolt of Lac La Biche, Grandchildren-Joanne (Costa Panousis) Tymafichuk, Andrew (Pam) Tymafichuk, Heather (Ruben) Jeffery, Debra (Emmanuel) Allard, Dawn (Ron) Lefebvre, David (Charlene) Marchildon, Great-Grandchildren-Nathan, Nikita, Emily, Jordan, Aidan, Sophie, Connor, Calleigh, Hayes, Karsyn, Paisley, Step-Great-Grandchildren-Sean, Liam, Sisters-May (Alex) Plamondon, Theresé Plamondon, Brother-Paul-(Darlene) Tardif, numerous relatives and friends.
Special mention-Lorraine Richard, Grant, Angela, Ava, Grayden Lippolt, Wayne Cadieux.
She was predeceased by her Husband-Hervey, Parents-Louis and Josephine Tardif, Sons-in-law-Nestor Tymafichuk, Dr. Gordon Lippolt, numerous family and friends.
Prayers were Friday, August 23, 2019 at 7:00pm with Fr. Aureus Manjares and Deacon Pat Murphy officiating.
Funeral Service were Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 11:00am with Fr. Aureus Manjares and Deacon Pat Murphy officiating.
Prayer and Funeral Services were held at St. Catherine Catholic Church and interment followed at Willow Park Cemetery in Lac La Biche, AB.
Donations to the W.J. Cadzow Health Centre "Ladies Auxiliary", the LacAlta Lodge Residents Fund, Foyer Lacombe Palliative/Hospice Care (St. Albert) or to the charity of one's choice would be greatly appreciated.
