With deep sadness we announce the passing of Oscar Duperron. He passed away peacefully on July 26, 2019 surrounded by his family at the age of 87. He will be lovingly remembered and forever missed by his wife Myrtle, his 6 children Audrey (Dave), Floyd (Holly), Gerry (Diane), Sandra (Mike), Lauren (Jane), and Colin (Angela), his son-in-law Isidore (Pauline), his 18 grandchildren Amie (Rick), Andrea (Tanner), Ashley (Chris), Monette (Reuel), Adam (Nicole), Adrien (Brandy), Rene (Liz), Curtis, Kristin (Mike), Kyle (Cassie), Lexie (Billy), Sara (Garrett), Dalton (Jamie), Evan (Kristin), Shane (Alyssa), Chelsea (Keegan), Demie (Addy) and Kori (Tyson), his 26 great-grandchildren, his 3 sisters Lena, Josie and Leya and Myrtle's children Dewey, Eileen (Ben), Allan (Vera) and Darlene (Walter).
He is predeceased by his parents Simeon & Marie, his daughter Angele Gauthier, fourteen brothers and sisters, his son-in-law Barry Robinson and his granddaughter Jaime Tremblay.
The funeral mass was held on July 31, 2019 at 11:00am at St. Isidore Catholic Church in Plamondon, AB.
Pallbearers were Amie Dowell, Monette Gauthier-Thomas, Rene Duperron, Sara Cormier, Evan Tremblay, Kori Duperron, Allan St. Jean, Pierre Brisson.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in memory of Oscar Duperron to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or the Cross Cancer Institute.
