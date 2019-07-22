|
133 Sentinel Drive, Sentinel Industrial Park
On Thursday, July 11, 2019 Ovila St. Jean of Breynat, AB passed away at the age of 102 years. Ovila is survived by his children Murielle Nickel, Ron (Jackie) St. Jean, Odean (Emily) St. Jean, Real (Leslie) St. Jean, Roxanne (Andy) Snegirev, grandchildren Blair (Nadine), Robert, Reg, Nadine (Rick), Lee (Tammala), Trina (Mehdi), Jennifer (Mark), Stacey (Tex), Simon (Shelby), Jamy (Doug), Scott, Trevor (Jody), Brian, great grandchildren Kain, Paden, Charloe, Macy, Grayson, Ryley, Noelyn, Matayla, Tianna, Saterra, Corbin, Anissa, Elianne, Matthew, Sophie, Hailey, Miller, Carter, sisters Rosalie Jack, Marcelle (Leo) Richard, Florence Ward, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Ovila is predeceased by his wife Jeannette St. Jean, son Real Kenneth St. Jean, 4 brothers, 2 sisters, numerous brothers and sisters in law, parents Marie Rose and William St. Jean.
Wake on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at 7:00pm at Breynat Community Hall in Breynat, AB.
Funeral Service on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at 11:00am at Breynat Community Hall in Breynat, AB with Father Michael Ngo officiating. Interment in the St. Therese Cemetery, Breynat, AB.
Pallbearers were Blair, Robert, Reg, Lee, Simon, Scott, Trevor, Brian.
--
Mission View Funeral Chapel Ltd.
Lac La Biche, AB
T0A 2C0
1-780-623-1815
www.missionview.ca
Published in The Lac La Biche Post on July 23, 2019
