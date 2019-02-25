Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Paul Cardinal. View Sign

On Wednesday, February 13, 2019 Paul Cardinal of Lac La Biche, AB passed away at the age of 71 years. Paul is survived by his loving wife of 45 years Deanna Cardinal of Lac La Biche, children Amanda Cardinal Ludwig & Arlo Ludwig of Camrose, Anastasia Resler of Ponoka, Nita Cardinal &Quinton Suyker of Devon, grandchildren Inara & Elowen Ludwig, Madison & Elise Resler, Kayden, Alayna & Skylar Suyker, siblings Arthur Cardinal of Prince George, BC, Emill (Lois) Cardinal of Port Coquitlam, BC, Joe (Norma) Cardinal of Lac La Biche, Evelyne Lovely of Lac La Biche, Wilf (Joan) Cardinal of Lac La Biche, Allen (Anna) Cardinal of Prince George, BC, Wayne (Leona) Cardinal of Lac La Biche, Joan (Bob) Langevin of Campbell River, BC, Ken (Theresa) Cardinal of Lac La Biche, sister in law Judy Cardinal of Aldergrove, BC, numerous nieces, nephews cousins & friends. Paul is predeceased by parents Sabastian & Lorna Cardinal, brothers Peter (Maxine) Cardinal, George Cardinal, sister Irene (Joe) Eleniak, sister in law Elma Cardinal.



Funeral Service on Friday, February 22, 2019 at 1:00 pm at St. Catherine Catholic Church in Lac La Biche, AB with Fr. Aureus Manjares officiating.





Mission View Funeral Chapel Ltd.

Lac La Biche, AB

T0A 2C0

1-780-623-1815

www.missionview.ca

