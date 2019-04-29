On Monday, April 15, 2019 Paul Piquette of Plamondon, AB passed away at the age of 83 years. Paul is survived by his loving wife of 60 years Adèle Piquette, children Monique (Craig) Janke, Bernadette (Lester) Bourassa, Celeste Piquette, Jean-Pierre (Kseniia) Piquette, Ramona (Roger) Doucet, 17 grandchildren & five great grandchildren, siblings Roméo (Sheila) Piquette, André (Louise) Piquette, Guy (Louise) Piquette, Léo (Sally) Piquette, Rita Boyce, Suzanne (Michael) Atkins, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins & friends. Paul is predeceased by his parents Zéa & Roland Piquette.
Funeral Service on Monday, April 22, 2019 at 11:00 am at St. Isidore Catholic Church in Plamondon, AB with Father Michael Ngo officiating.
Interment in the St. Isidore Catholic Cemetery, Plamondon, AB.
Donations to the ALS Society of Alberta c/o 5418 97 St NW, Edmonton, AB T6E 5C1 would be appreciated.
Pallbearers Derek Bourassa, Jessie Bourassa, David Janke, Joshua Marcellan, Aaron Piquette, Anthony Piquette, Christopher St. Jean, Daniel St. Jean.
Published in The Lac La Biche Post on Apr. 30, 2019