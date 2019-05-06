On Sunday, April 28, 2019 Raymond Bellerose Sr. of Kikino, AB passed away at the age of 94 years. Raymond is left to mourn by his children Ray Jr. (Sylvia), Marty (Darlene), Karin White, Wanda Cornelius, Darrell (Brenda), nine grandchildren, nine great grandchildren, special pet Honeybear, sister in law Doreen Peterson, as well as numerous nephews, nieces, other family members and friends. Raymond is predeceased by his wife Doris, sons in law Tim Cornelius, Dave White (Perch), parents James and Louise, stepmom Ursule, brothers Joe, Bill, Jim, Albert, Narcisse, John, Edward, sisters Alice, Kate, Lucy, Lena, Clara, Rose.
Wake on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at 3:00pm at Kikino Community Centre in Kikino, AB.
Funeral Service on Friday, May 3, 2019 at 11:00am at Kikino Community Centre in Kikino, AB with Pastor Brad Boychuk officiating. Interment will follow in the Kikino Community Cemetery, Kikino, AB.
Pallbearers Kris, Donald, Michael, Evan, Jeff, Scotty.
Honorary Pallbearers Bradley, Wyatt, Hayden, Renee, Kimberly, Shelby, Baylee.
Published in The Lac La Biche Post on May 7, 2019