On Sunday, November 24, 2019 Steve Bereza of Lac La Biche, AB passed away peacefully in his sleep at the age of 81 years. Steve is survived by his loving wife of 59 years Edna Bereza of Lac La Biche, children Debbie (Gilles) Hebert of Bonnyville, Donna (Harvey) Cadieux of Lac La Biche, Dale (Linda) Bereza of Athabasca, 7 grandchildren Jason (Sandra), Crystal (Trent), Lacey, Laurie (John), Chantel (Corey), Holly (Jesse), Mandy, 12 great grandchildren Jacob, Cole, Shea, Sheldon, Andrew, Everly, Isabelle, Mason, Madison, Liam, Verona, Scarlett, siblings Loveth Maki of Lac La Biche, Olga Bereza (Brian) of Lac La Biche, Mary (Terry) Fitch of Martensville,SK, Metro (Phyllis) Bereza of Kitimat, BC, John (Pierrette) Bereza of Ottawa, ON, Eleanor Halisky of Smoky Lake, brother in law Walter (Marcelle) Maki of Lacombe, sisters in law Helen Stuparyk of Lac La Biche, Aileen Yurdiga of Grassland, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins & friends. Steve is predeceased by his grand daughter Elissa Skrabek mother Annie Bereza, father Alex Bereza, infant sister Tillie Bereza, brother Marshal (Anita) Bereza, father & mother in law Walter (Ida) Maki, brothers in law Tom Stuparyk & John Yurdiga.



At Steve's request no formal service will be held.





--

Mission View Funeral Chapel Ltd.

Lac La Biche, AB

T0A 2C0

1-780-623-1815

www.missionview.ca

