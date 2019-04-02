Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Tony (Anthony) Peter Sampietro. View Sign

It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Tony (Anthony) Peter Sampietro on Monday, March 25, 2019, of Lac La Biche, Alberta at the age of 82 years. Tony is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Marie Sampietro, his children Cheryl (Rick) Yakymyk, Lynn (George) Kovacs and Kevin Sampietro. He also leaves behind his grandchildren, Shae-Lyn and Braedyn Yakymyk, Brandon Kovacs, Jesse and Charlotte Sampietro, as well as his brother Marc (Susan) Sampietro, sister-in-law Alvina Sampietro and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins & friends. Tony is predeceased by his father Peter Sampietro, mother Irene Schirrmacher, step father Art Schirrmacher, brothers Dennis and Ronald Sampietro, mother-in-law Jenny (Eugenie) Hamelin and father-in-law Louis Hamelin.

The family will be holding a Prayer Service on Friday, April 05, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Ascension Catholic Parish in Calgary, Alberta, with a "Celebration of Life" luncheon to follow.



It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Tony (Anthony) Peter Sampietro on Monday, March 25, 2019, of Lac La Biche, Alberta at the age of 82 years. Tony is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Marie Sampietro, his children Cheryl (Rick) Yakymyk, Lynn (George) Kovacs and Kevin Sampietro. He also leaves behind his grandchildren, Shae-Lyn and Braedyn Yakymyk, Brandon Kovacs, Jesse and Charlotte Sampietro, as well as his brother Marc (Susan) Sampietro, sister-in-law Alvina Sampietro and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins & friends. Tony is predeceased by his father Peter Sampietro, mother Irene Schirrmacher, step father Art Schirrmacher, brothers Dennis and Ronald Sampietro, mother-in-law Jenny (Eugenie) Hamelin and father-in-law Louis Hamelin.The family will be holding a Prayer Service on Friday, April 05, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Ascension Catholic Parish in Calgary, Alberta, with a "Celebration of Life" luncheon to follow. Published in The Lac La Biche Post on Apr. 2, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Lac La Biche Post Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close