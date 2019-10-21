Valentine Lemay (nee Plamondon) passed away October 5, 2019 in Lac La Biche, Alberta at the age of 90.
Val is survived by her sons; Art (Rachelle) Lemay and Ron Lemay, her grandchildren; Lise (Randy) Plamondon, Renee (Lori) Lemay, Amanda Lemay, Paul Lemay, Adam Lemay, her grand daughters; Emma and Beth Plamondon, siblings; Aline (Remi) L'Heureux Cote, Diane Lebihan, Jeremie (Carol) Plamondon, Sylvia (Lou) Cote as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Val was predeceased by her husband, Alexandre, her parents Emile and Gladys Plamondon, brothers; Charles, Louis, Roland and Art.
A funeral service was held at Westlawn Funeral Home in Edmonton on Saturday, October 19, 2019. Interment to follow at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to;
Road to Hope, Cross Cancer Institute or to the charity of one's choice.
Published in The Lac La Biche Post on Oct. 22, 2019