On Saturday, September 14, 2019 William (Bill) Balaban formally of Lac La Biche, AB passed away at the age of 86 years in Smoky Lake, AB. William is survived by his children Pauline (Rene) Schaub, Janet (Rick) Blanchette, Shirley (Ronald) L'Heureux, Billy (Koreen) Balaban, Diana (Rodney) Mauch,12 grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren, sister Emily Vennard, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins & friends.
William is predeceased by his wife Sonia Balaban in 2009, parents Michalina & Paul Balaban, siblings Violet, Olga, Walter, Maria & Bronnie.
Prayer Service Friday, September 20, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. at All Saints Ukrainian Orthodox Church in Lac La Biche, AB with Rev. Fr. Dr. Roman Shiyan officiating.
Funeral Service Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 10:00 am at St. Demetrius Ukrainian Orthodox Church in Carigend, AB with Rev. Fr. Dr. Roman Shiyan officiating. Interment in the St. Demetrius Ukrainian Orthodox Cemetery, Craigend, AB.
Pallbearers Jordan Balaban, Michael Blanchette, Nicholas Blanchette, Tyson Mauch, Connor Schaub, Kevin Schaub.
Donations to the St. Demetrius Ukrainian Orthodox Church c/o Box 362 Lac La Biche, AB T0A 2C0 would be appreciated.
