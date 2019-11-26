|
On Saturday, November 16, 2019 William "Willie" Bernard Landstrom of Lac La Biche, AB passed away at the age of 80 years. William is survived by his loving wife Marjorie Landstrom, children Kim, Kelvin, Daniel, Shane (Sandy), Dustin (Nadine), Loreen (Kerry), Crystal (Davey), Aimee, and Nadine, stepchildren Beverly, Derek, and Rochelle, grandchildren Talissa, Chasity (Cooper), Liam, Jay, Kaia, Logan, Rebecca, Keyanna, Emiyah, Macsim, Kaleb, Mikai and Nash, numerous great-grandchildren, as well as numerous nephews, nieces, relatives, friends, and his beloved pet Foxy.
William is predeceased by his father John Bernard Landstrom, mother Vera Gladue (Desjarlais), stepfather George Gladue, brothers Wilbert Landstrom, Ben Landstrom, sisters Waldie Pruden, Norma Bird and grandson Devin Loney.
Wake on Wednesday November 20th, 2019 at 4:00pm at Beaver Lake Multiplex, Beaver Lake Cree Nation.
Funeral Service held on Thursday November 21, 2019 St. Catherine's Parish at 11:00am, Lac La Biche, AB with Father Aureus Manjares officiating.
Interment to follow at Willow Park Cemetery, Lac La Biche, Alberta.
Pallbearers are Andrew Landstrom, Liam Landstrom, Jay Landstrom, Dylan Landstrom, Macsim Proulx, Keith Bird.
Honorary Pallbearers are Claude Landstrom, Darcy Gladue, Ernest "Lumberjack" Cardinal, Jimmy Bird, Rene Higgins.
Special Mention to Al Lameman, Ralph Whitford, Sonny Bourque, and Lawrence Spence.
Published in The Lac La Biche Post on Nov. 27, 2019
