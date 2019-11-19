Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William (Scotty) Boucher. View Sign Service Information Mission View Funeral Chapel, Ltd. 133 Sentinel Drive, Sentinel Industrial Park Lac La Biche , AB T0A 2C0 (780)-623-1815 Obituary

On Wednesday, November 6, 2019 William (Scotty) Boucher of Lac La Biche, AB passed away at the age of 85 years. Scotty is survived by his children Ken Boucher (Shelley) of Lac La Biche, Sandra Boucher (Calvin) of Calgary, Connie King (Wallace) of Calgary, Elaine Boucher of Lac La Biche, Gloria Boucher (Brad) of Okotoks, Rick Boucher (Joyce) of Lac La Biche, grandchildren Jason, Christopher, Davin, Kieron, Taryn, Mason, Zackary, Brendan, Kendall, Shelby & Kelsey, great grandchildren Amira, Diamond, Maria, William, Oliver, Lucas, Kylynn, sisters Mary Mountain (Ernest) of Plamondon, Josephine Boucher-Conklin of Stony Plain, brother Gary Boucher (Tracy) of Edmonton, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins & friends.



Scotty is predeceased by his wife Maria Boucher on Dec 19, 2013, 2 infant daughters Maryann & Tracy Boucher, grandson Patrick Scott Boucher, parents Tom & Caroline Boucher, 2 sisters & 5 brothers.



Visitation on Friday, November 8, 2019, 6:00 – 8:00 pm at Mission View Funeral Chapel, Lac La Biche.



Funeral Service on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 11:00 am at St. Catherine Catholic Church in Lac La Biche, AB with Father Jestoni Porras officiating. Interment to follow at Willow Park Cemetery, Lac La Biche, AB.



Honourary Pallbearers Kelsey Boucher, Shelby Boucher, Ken Cherniwchan, Taryn King, Doug Spence, Abdullah Fayad.



Pallbearers Brendan Boucher, Chris Boucher, Kieron Boucher, Zackary Gladstone, Mason Holt, Davin King, Wallace King, Ingo Ladouceur.



