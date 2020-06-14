October 3, 1957 - May 15, 2020 Adrienne Bigcas Szabo, 62, of West Hills, passed away on May 15, 2020 after a tenacious, 5-year battle with cancer. She was born in the Philippines in October 3, 1957. When she was three, her family immigrated to the United States, where she was proud to become a naturalized citizen at the age of 28 in Los Angeles. She always remembered, to her delight, that her naturalization group included Rupert Murdoch. Adrienne's two passions were family and food; she was an exceptional and adventurous cook. She also enjoyed gardening and healthy debates in politics. Adrienne grew up in Carson, California, graduated from Banning High School, and held several office support positions for groups in the LA area including Infectious Diseases, Harbor UCLA Medical Center and Twentieth Century Fox Studios. She met her husband of 20 years later in life through a workplace connection made by their two youngest sisters, who were matrons of honor at their wedding. While she was working as a Customer Service Agent for United Airlines at LAX, she naturally conceived their son while on vacation in Hawaii. After she naturally birthed her son at age 44, she became a stay-at-home mom for the rest of her life, devoted to taking care of her family and her garden. Adrienne is survived by her adoring husband, Richard, who grabbed a witty, beautiful tigress by the tail and never let go, and their son, Matthew, who she nurtured from her sweet boy to a thoughtful and respectful, young man with her love of food; she was preceded in death by their little angel. She is also survived by her mother, Olga Bigcas, her three sisters, Naomi (Greg), Debra (Bill), Theresa (Gerry), her brother, Paterno, Jr. (Jane), and many nieces, nephews and their children. She was also preceded in death by her father, Paterno Bigcas, Sr. and her baby brother, Brian. Adrienne was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in May 2015. She passed hoping that someday all women will be routinely imaged to catch it as early as possible. Her family supported her as she waged a fierce fight to be a mother to her young son for as long as possible. Though COVID-19 has interrupted the ceremony, she passed knowing that her son would graduate from high school. Per her instructions, Adrienne has since been cremated. At this time, memorial services will be privately held for family only. Please share your Adrienne with others online or contact Debra (sister) at debsnewhome23@yahoo.com, if you have questions. In lieu of flowers, Adrienne asked for donations to www.ocrahope.org to help support ovarian cancer research and education.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Los Angeles Daily News on Jun. 14, 2020.