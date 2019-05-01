4/25/1935 - 4/25/2019 Adrienne Ruth Krause passed on to her next life on April 25th 2019 on her 84 birthday. According to Jewish tradition, it is considered a very special blessing to be born and die on the same day, completing your lifespan this way makes you righteous, like Moses. Adrienne lived a full active life after retiring from teaching over 1500 elementary school children. She graduated from UCLA with a Master's in education. She dedicated over 30 years to her many "kids" in the LA Unified School District. She never married or had kids of her own, but she had 9 nieces and nephews that she dearly loved. Adrienne was an early feminist and advocate of social justice. She was a compassionate, brilliant, and a fiercely independent woman before it became popular. After she retired she invested her energies into new passions such as being an usher at the West Valley Playhouse, visiting art museums, attending or watching UCLA games and traveling. She was a very active member of the West Valley Garden Club, & the Valley University Women. Adrienne also volunteered for many years at the West Hills Hospital. She is survived by her sister, Julia Bazerman, 5 nieces, and 3 nephews. Her Celebration of life will be at Groman Eden Mortuary at 11am on Friday May 3rd. In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to the or to UCLA, the home of her beloved Bruins. Groman Eden Mortuary, at 11500 Sepulveda Blvd, Mission Hills CA Friday May 3rd at 11am. Published in Los Angeles Daily News on May 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary