12-7-1942 - 7-29-2020 Aida Dickinson went home to Jesus on July 29, 2020 at age 77 after a lengthy battle with many health issues. Her devotion to her family and her firm belief in God supported her in this struggle and ultimately gave her peace. Aida was born to Ashot and Anahit Hagopian on December 7, 1942 in Paris, France. As a young child, her family fled Nazi-occupied France and found refuge in their new home in Los Angeles, CA. She graduated from Hollywood High School in 1960 and soon began her career as a hairdresser, which lasted over 40 years. Aida met her soulmate, Michael Dickinson, in 1969. They married in 1973 and went on to have their daughter Jennifer. Aida would often volunteer at her daughter's school and the family church. She found great pleasure and satisfaction in helping others. Aida was a nurturer at heart. She was kind and generous, and always made time to listen and give advice, no matter how small the issue. Her daughter married Joe Ancewicz and from that union, Aida found her new passion in life as a grandmother. She doted over her grandchildren Lucas & Jacob and treasured her time spent with them over all else. Aida also loved making candies, collecting jewelry and getting dressed up with her Red Hat sisters. Throughout her entire life, Aida held an unwavering faith in God, which she shared enthusiastically with those who surrounded her. Aida joins her parents, sisters Danielle and Helene, brother Abel, and niece Lisa in Heaven. She is survived by her husband Mike, daughter Jennifer, son-in-law Joe, and grandchildren Lucas and Jacob. Aida wished to be cremated and have her ashes spread at sea. Due to the pandemic, the spreading of her ashes will be postponed to a later, safer date. The family gratefully declines flowers, but prayers are most welcome. Aida would often help those in need in her neighborhood, and memorial contributions made in her name would be greatly appreciated by our local charity, M.E.N.D in Pacoima. https://mendpoverty.org/SECURE/donateNow.php