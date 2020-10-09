November 26, 1924 - October 2, 2020 Al was born in Los Angeles, CA to Mary Critchell Money and Alba Money, Sr. on November 26, 1924. His father was a carpenter and work was scarce during the Great Depression. He had an older sister Shirley. A year after the Pearl Harbor attack he enlisted in the US Marines at age 18 and was sent to the Atoll of Midway, where he was stationed for 22 months. Following WWII he went into Reserve duty as a Corporal and attended the University of Southern California as a physical education major for nearly four years, where he played baseball and was a member of Sigma Phi Epsilon, then was activated during the Korean conflict. He was discharged at the rank of Sergeant. He met the love of his life, LaRee Warmack, while working as a parking attendant in Los Angeles, and they were married from May, 1954 until her passing in 2010. They made their home in Burbank, where he worked for the City of Burbank in the Planning and Streets department until 1978. During this time he completed his Bachelor's degree in Engineering at Cal State Northridge. He established a business as a land surveyor, and was still surveying well into his 80's. Al was active in Burbank civic activities as a member of the Exchange Club, and local sports as a softball umpire and high school football referee for many years. He was active in bowling leagues along with LaRee, and softball leagues throughout his life, continuing to participate in senior leagues into his late 80's, and then continued to be an active "fan in the stands" at his daughter's and grandson's bowling and softball games. He and LaRee had several timeshares and traveled extensively to Hawaii, Orlando, Las Vegas and Colorado, or wherever a bowling or senior softball tournament might take them. He passed peacefully into eternity and a long-awaited reunion with LaRee on October 2, 2020 at the age of 95. He is survived by his four children: Janet (Steve) Hedke, Carol (Brian) Jones, Craig Money and Keith Money; ten grandchildren: Christine (Michael) Hallman, Allison Hedke, Heather Peden, Jennifer (Jeff) Gooss, Rebecca (Todd) Hudson, Joseph (Ashley) Peden, Steven Money, Rene Money, Alexandra Money, Laura Money, and Michael Money; and 13 great-grandchildren.





