In remembrance of Albert Zappala, loving father, husband and Poppi, who was born in the Bronx, New York, within the shadow of Yankee Stadium. He passed away peacefully on August 22, 2020 at the age of 92. He was a successful businessman for over 35 years, and avid traveler with his wife Mary, who passed away in December of 2004. While they traveled the world together, family was their greatest joy. Spending time with their two children, Janet and Ron, and their treasured grandchildren, Brad and Jordan was what they enjoyed most in life. Al was also the New York Yankees number one fan since the age of five, and a great golfer. Anyone who knew Al, knew that no one could tell a joke quite like him, and no one appreciated a good plate of pasta and Ossobuco more than Al. Hopefully he's having plenty of both in heaven right now. Rest in peace Dad. You will always be in our hearts "Ciao Baby." Funeral Mass will be held Saturday, September 12th, 1:00 pm at Mission Hills Catholic Mortuary Chapel, with burial to follow at San Fernando Mission Cemetery.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store