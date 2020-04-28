|
|
July 7, 1923 - April 24, 2020 Alice Roberta Hannah Lloyd passed away peacefully in Pasadena, California on April 24th. A long-time resident of South Pasadena, Bobbie Lloyd moved to the retirement community of Villa Gardens in Pasadena in 2002. She passed away under hospice care, with her son Frank at her bedside. She was a strong woman--always social, courteous and welcoming. Bobbie Lloyd was especially proud of her Virginia heritage and her family. She was born in Palmyra, Virginia, on July 7, 1923. Her father was William Nathaniel Hannah, a lawyer in Palmyra and also Commonwealth Attorney for Fluvanna County, Virginia. Her mother was Cora Bell Wills Hannah, Fluvanna County Commissioner of the Revenue, and a presence throughout the small town of Palmyra and the region. Bobbie attended Longwood College, and had a lifelong love of music and books, as well as gardening and travel. Although she often described herself as "a country girl from Virginia," she had a long career as a specialty research librarian. Married in 1940 to William Emmons Lloyd, Bobbie was the proud mother of four children, and grandmother of ten. Hannah Lloyd, daughter, is now a counselor in Roanoke, Virginia. Son William E. Lloyd, Jr., was an accomplished attorney and passed away in 2009. Son John Wills Lloyd of Charlottesville is professor emeritus of education at the University of Virginia. Her youngest son Frank S. Lloyd is an art dealer and exhibition curator in Los Angeles. Throughout her life, Bobbie was entirely devoted to her family, as a strong and steady presence in the lives of her parents, her siblings, her children, and grandchildren. She was also an essential member of her church, St. James Episcopal Church in South Pasadena, where she served on the Altar Guild and sang in the choir. Funeral services are private and will be held at the family cemetery plot at Lyle's Church, Fluvanna County, Virginia. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to the William Emmons Lloyd and Alice Roberta Hannah Lloyd Endowment for the Altar Guild at St. James Church, 1325 Monterey Road, South Pasadena, CA 91030. Details can be obtained from Reverend Anne Tumilty. Cabot and Sons, Pasadena, CA
Published in Los Angeles Daily News on Apr. 28, 2020