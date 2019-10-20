|
Sept. 23, 1927 - Oct. 11, 2019 Beloved matriarch, wife, mother, grandmother and dear friend to many. Annabelle passed at the age of 92 after a brief illness. Widow of John E. Huffman Sr., Mother of John Jr., Daniel and David, Mother in law to Kimberly. Grandmother of John E. Huffman III and Kenny M. Huffman of Chatsworth.. A trusted confidant and friend to many. A truly unique remarkable classy lady. A Kentucky hillbilly, born and raised in a shack in poverty, south of the Mason Dixon Line who purposely placed God, family, honesty and hard work as the pillars of her life. Annabelle in her early twenties, would embark on what started as a bright promising future when she met then married John Sr. in Cincinnati. John was a extremely successful commercial artist with offices in New York, Cincinnati and Chicago with clients such as the US Department of Defence, General Motors, Kroger Corp., Proctor and Gamble to name just a few, creating and developing highly classified artwork and brand logos still seen to this day. John jr and Danny would come along soon thereafter. On a Route 66 family road trip to discover California in the mid fifties, John would lose the vast majority of his eyesight as a result of a earlier accident and the future of the Huffman's in California changed forever. Annabelle as a young lady immediately went to work in a bank on Sherman Way in Reseda, Ca. and then singlehandedly raised and supported John Sr, John Jr and Danny and then David for the next forty years. She never complained once nor became bitter or wavered and never missed a beat providing for her family. She would proudly become a retiree of Security First National Bank. She was steadfast, as dependable as the rising sun, a chef's chef and a baker's baker, never compromising on a single ingredient whether while cooking or in her life's journey. A true life long believer in God and Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior, Annabelle didn't talk about it, she lived it. As a active member of the Church at Rocky Peak for many decades, she befriended hundreds ( and outlived many of them) giving them comfort and friendship through fellowship, honesty and integrity. She was always a safe harbor and anchor point for people who needed comfort and a dear trusted friend to many. For those who met her, their lives became truly enriched. Her Family would like to give thanks to The Church at Rocky Peak, its members and her dear friends for giving her years of friendship, LA City Fire Station 104 for valiantly attempting to save her life, the Nurses and Doctors of the ICU Unit at Northridge Hospital Medical Center for their tender care of her in her final hours on earth and to God Almighty for his Mercy in taking Annabelle to Heaven shortly after allowing her in good sound mind to whisper goodbye to Dan, Kim, David, John and Kenny. Visitation Sunday 10-27 from 1-5 at Crawford Mortuary, Northridge, Ca. Services will be held at 11 am Monday 10-28 at The Church at Rocky Peak, Chatsworth. Graveside burial following at Oakwood Cemetery, Chatsworth, with Memorial celebration immediately after at The Church at Rocky Peak.
Published in Los Angeles Daily News on Oct. 20, 2019