Anne Clark (Myla) Seidel Aug. 20, 1936 - Dec. 7, 2018 Anne Clark (Myla) Seidel August 20th, 1936 - December 7th, 2018. Anne was born in Fort Smith, Arkansas, to Marianna (Farris) Seidel and George Clark Seidel. She grew up in Harrison, Arkansas, and moved with her parents to Los Angeles in 1942. She graduated from Van Nuys High School in 1955, after which she had various jobs, including usherette at the Sherman Theater, sales assistant at Sears, Roebuck & Co., and switchboard operator at Pacific Telephone & Telegraph. She married Edmund M. Cox on March 11, 1961 and had two children, Kevin Lee and David Scott. Anne divorced Ed in 1977 and lived in various places in the Southland and in 1995 lived in the family house to care for him during his bout with pancreatic cancer. She lived in the family house in Arleta until her deteriorating health caused her to move to Cedars Assisted Living in Northridge in July 2017. After continuing deteriorating health, Anne passed away on the evening of December 7th at Cedars. Anne was a person who helped whoever she can. She was a tireless volunteer with the American Red Cross in Van Nuys for over twenty years and received numerous commendations. She was always prepared for "The Big One," and instilled that preparedness in her children. She was a student of astrology, numerology, and metaphysics and was always ready to give a card reading to a friend or stranger. She loved owls and cats, shopping at Pic 'N Save, Gemco, and Target, and having lunch at Millie's. She also loved her two boys (The Oriental and Arizona Kids) and her grandchildren, Sean Cox and Jennifer Cox. She is loved dearly and will be missed very much. There will be a service for her on Saturday, August 17th, at 11:00 am at Mountain View in Altadena.
Published in Los Angeles Daily News on July 31, 2019