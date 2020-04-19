|
|
Anne Nicosia Archer Brown passed away 4-2-2020. Anne was born on 10-14-1927 in Batavia NY. Her parents were Edward Brown and Blanche Boardway Brown. In 1955 she married Joseph Nicosia, they had no children. Joe passed away 7-11-62. In 1965 Anne married Thomas Archer. Tom passed away 8-6-2005. Anne is survived by her children Suzanne Hoyer, and Diane (Bryan) Daniels, two grandchildren Bryanne Ellen Daniels and Kohl Thomas Daniels. Anne loved to travel, bake cookies for her family and was an avid reader. She was a doting grandmother who took every opportunity she could to tell them how much she loved them. She will forever be loved and missed by her family and friends.
Published in Los Angeles Daily News on Apr. 19, 2020