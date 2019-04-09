12/16/1934 in Fort William Ontario Canada - 3/31/2019 in North Hollywood California He Passed peacefully in his sleep. He is survived by his daughter Carol (Kim), his grandaughter Ashley, his great grandsons Cash & Jameson. his brothers Don & Ed, his sister in law Meg, his brother in law Bill. His nieces Karina, Bonnie, Michelle and his nephew Michael. Born in a small town in Canada he left home at 24 to see the world. He became a US citizen and served in the US Military in Germany. He worked as a pressman at the LA Times and Daily breeze for over 4 decades. He met the love of his life Pauline in 1967. His pastimes included fishing, cooking, horse racing, ice hockey and vacationing in Las Vegas & Pismo Beach. Generous and loyal to those he loved. Always giving, rarely taking. He will be sorely missed by many. Published in Los Angeles Daily News on Apr. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary