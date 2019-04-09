Los Angeles Daily News Obituaries
Pierce Brothers Valhalla
10621 Victory Blvd
North Hollywood, CA 91606
(818) 763-9121
Anthony Samorodny
Anthony G. Samorodny

Anthony G. Samorodny Obituary
12/16/1934 in Fort William Ontario Canada - 3/31/2019 in North Hollywood California He Passed peacefully in his sleep. He is survived by his daughter Carol (Kim), his grandaughter Ashley, his great grandsons Cash & Jameson. his brothers Don & Ed, his sister in law Meg, his brother in law Bill. His nieces Karina, Bonnie, Michelle and his nephew Michael. Born in a small town in Canada he left home at 24 to see the world. He became a US citizen and served in the US Military in Germany. He worked as a pressman at the LA Times and Daily breeze for over 4 decades. He met the love of his life Pauline in 1967. His pastimes included fishing, cooking, horse racing, ice hockey and vacationing in Las Vegas & Pismo Beach. Generous and loyal to those he loved. Always giving, rarely taking. He will be sorely missed by many.
Published in Los Angeles Daily News on Apr. 9, 2019
