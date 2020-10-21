January 10, 1939 - September 27, 2020 Arthur Joseph Swerdloff, 81, beloved father, grandfather, brother, and husband passed away in a sudden and unexpected manner on Sunday, September 27, 2020. Art is survived by his two sons, Eric and Andrew, whom he often referred to as his pride and joy. Art is also survived by his brother, Stanley Norman Swerdloff and Stan's wife, Langaoi Swerdloff. Stan and O'i have three sons, Steven, Jeffrey, and Michael. Art is also survived by his ex-wife, Jill Phyllis Silberkleit, who together brought Eric and Andrew into this world. Art and Jill were both proud and honored to have witnessed and celebrated the marriage of both their sons, Eric to Priscilla Marie Medina and Andrew to Anna Borisova. Art welcomed each daughter-in-law as if they were his own and cherished both of them. On January 16, 2018, Art was blessed with a precious bundle of joy, his granddaughter Araiah Del Mar, daughter to Eric and Priscilla. Araiah lit him up, transformed, and invigorated him. Art was delighted and proud to witness the success of his son, Andrew, and his financial and entrepreneurial career. Listening to Andrew speak fluent Chinese after living and working in China, where he met his wife, Anna, brought such elation to Art. Each of Art's loved ones, extended family, and friends carry so many fond and indelible memories of him. Art was born in Ontario, California, on January 10, 1939 to Molly and Benjamin Swerdloff. Art was a devoted son and brought great joy and love to his parents and family. He graduated from Chaffey High School, attended Claremont College, and received his Law Degree from the University of California, Berkeley School of Law. He served as a Captain in the US Army during the Vietnam war, and at a very young age, was awarded Best Training Commander. Art was a seeker of truth and a man of altruistic service. His law practice centered on estate planning with an emphasis on helping families with special needs children. In later years, he trained to become a Life Coach. Most recently, a woman reached out to his daughter-in-law, Priscilla, and shared a heartfelt story of how Art saved her life. As those who loved Art and were directly impacted by his legacy, we his family are blessed and fortunate to remember many wonderful stories about him. Art will be interred at Hollywood Beth Olam Cemetery, with Mother Molly and Father Ben on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at 11:00am. Join Zoom Meeting at: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84573848379pwd=bHFYa2podUFVZ1gzM3N5WC9GanhpQT09
Meeting ID: 845 7384 8379 Passcode: Arthur11am The family hopes that any donations that may be considered be made out to the Aurelia Foundation (www.aureliafoundation.org
), an organization that was created by parents of special needs individuals to establish programs to encourage development of their unique talents, P.O. Box 82, Pacific Palisades 90272. Art, May peace be with you. We love you!