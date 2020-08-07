Barry King

July 27, 1951 - May 25, 2020 Barry Lee King, an entrepreneur and life-long resident of Southern California, passed away unexpectedly on May 25th, 2020 at the age of 68. Barry is survived by his sister-in-law Pat King and nephew Michael King, as well as many loving friends including the Ostrom family, the Werth family, the Kitch family, the Sagerman family and the Johnson family. He will be dearly missed. Barry was born July 27th, 1951 to Doyle and Betty King. Barry graduated Pierce College in 1971 before taking over the family business, K&K Sheet Metal. He later worked in real estate investments. He moved to Sand Canyon in the early 1990's, where he built his estate and lived across the street from his lifelong friends Richard and Barbara Werth. Barry loved his work, travel, and eating out at restaurants. His passions included collecting antiques, art, music, and films, and he was a dedicated fan of ComiCon and surfing. He was a respected and valued member of the Sand Canyon Oaks Community. Barry was unique, quietly generous and loved by all who knew him.





