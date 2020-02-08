|
|
Bethany Jo Raddatz Hall, a lifelong resident of the San Fernando Valley, died Sunday the 2nd of February, 2020 in Canoga Park, CA. Born on February 14th, 1930 in Pacoima CA., Beth received a BA in Education from the University of California, Santa Barbara in 1952. She continued her education earning a Master's Degree at the San Fernando Valley State College (now Cal State Northridge). Beth spent her entire career teaching Physical Education, first at Sutter Junior High School in Winnetka and later at Richard E. Byrd Junior High School in Sun Valley until her retirement. She was a member of several fraternal and professional societies including being a charter member of the Epsilon Kappa Chapter of the Delta Kappa Gamma Society Intl., Alpha Delta Pi and the DAR. A devoted mother and loyal and caring friend, Beth had a great sense of adventure, enjoying world travel, conversation, reading, meals with family and friends and especially sunsets at the beach. Her extraordinary generosity and kindness were felt by all who knew her. Beth was preceded in death by her parents, Glen C. Raddatz, Irene Seale Raddatz and her brother, James C. Raddatz. She is survived by her son, Steven Hall and his wife Tracy, Nephew William Raddatz and Niece, Lianna Raddatz Coleman, their mother, Beth's Sister in Law, Dona Raddatz, and many dear friends. The Guerra Gutierrez Mortuary in San Fernando (818 361 6283), has been entrusted with arrangements. A graveside gathering will be held at 1PM on February 14th 2020 at Grandview Memorial Park, 1341 Glenwood Road, Glendale, CA 91201 (818 649 1870)
Published in Los Angeles Daily News on Feb. 8, 2020