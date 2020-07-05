02/26/34 - 6/24/20 Bette Hirsh Levy, beloved mother, wife, grandmother, sister, aunt, passed quietly on June 24, 2020, surrounded by family. Born in Windsor Ontario, on February 26, 1934, she relocated to Los Angeles in the early 1960's and never looked back. She settled into the home of her dreams on La Amistad Place in Tarzana in 1966, and lived in that home for 54 years. She lovingly doted over every square inch, plying various trades herself, including interior designer, avid gardener, and general contractor. Her masterpiece was known throughout the neighborhood, and as the first resident in the cul-de-sac, she took great care and pride in serving her fellow neighbors and great many friends. Even becoming a licensed counselor and helping her valued clients overcome life's challenges and improve their lives. She is survived by her angel, her son Jeffrey Jay Hirsh, and her beloved husband of 28 years, Harvey Levy, as well as her sister Rita and niece Leisa. She is also survived by the lights of her life, her beloved grandchildren, Kadie, Samantha and Zachary, as well as her loving family Cheryl, Richard, Mark and Robin, and her lifelong friend and caregiver Carmen. Always brutally honest, and completely without any filter, she always spoke her mind, and everyone always knew where they stood with Bette. Her generosity, devotion and love for her family will never be forgotten. Bette was that rare and special kind of person that always made those around her, feel like they were the center of her world. A celebration of her life will be held at a future date.





