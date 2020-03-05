|
|
Sept. 4, 1928 - Feb. 27, 2020 Betty Jo Martin passed away at home February 27, 2020 with her family at her side. She was born in Shreveport, Louisiana, on September 4, 1928. She was the youngest daughter of Joe and Corinne Brown. During her childhood, she lived with her family in a small community near Little Rock, Arkansas before moving to Hollywood, California in 1943. She graduated from Hollywood High School in 1945. After high school Betty Jo worked for MGM Studios in their script department and as a secretary for the President of Technicolor. Betty Jo met her beloved husband, Chris Peder Stanley Martin in 1948. They were married in 1951 and shared 64 years of rich blessings from our Lord Jesus Christ. Chris Peder and Betty Jo moved to Woodland Hills in 1957. During the ensuing years, Betty Jo was a faithful homemaker who was quick to open her heart and home to share the love of God and bless all who she encountered. She was a faithful prayer warrior who loved to garden, travel, and celebrate life with her family and friends. Betty Jo enjoyed life and family to the fullest. She will be enormously missed by all whose lives she touched. She is now resting in peace with our Lord and Savior. Betty Jo is survived by her sons Chris Alan and Robert, and her four precious daughters, Victoria, Cynthia, Deborah, and Jennifer. In addition, she leaves behind a large family of 18 grandchildren and three great grandchildren. Services: Viewing, Friday, March 6th at Oakwood Memorial Park and Cemetery chapel, 22601 Lassen St, Chatsworth, from 1 to 2:30 pm. A memorial service will be held at 1:00 pm on March 7th at River of the Valley, Canoga Park. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory can be made to the The Los Angeles Mission. Rose Family Funeral Home
Published in Los Angeles Daily News on Mar. 5, 2020