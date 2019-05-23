|
December 23, 1936 - May 21, 2019 Blanche (Wilborn) Grogan, 82, passed away May 21,2019 in Thousand Oaks, CA. Married to John Grogan November 30, 1957, which lasted 60 years until his passing on March 12, 2018. Born December 23, 1936 in Hayward, WI. Started school on the Indian Reservation in the northwest woods of Wisconsin, moved to Naval housing in Hawthorn Nevada at the outreak of World War II, raised in Chicago post-war where she married and started a family. Moved to Los Angeles in 1964 where she raised her 3 sons and supported her husband's LAPD career and real estate ventures. Loving mother to John (Karen), Michael, and Kevin (Wendy) and grandmother to John, Thomas, Kathryn, Jennifer, Sean, Kevin, Teddy and Sophie. Much loved wife, mom and grandma. She will be greatly missed. Services private.
Published in Los Angeles Daily News on May 23, 2019