12/10/1981 - 1/17/2020 Bret Raymond Baker, 38, of Castaic, CA passed away unexpectedly on the morning of January 17, 2020. Bret was born on December 10, 1981 near Osage Beach, Missouri to Bruce and Kathy Baker. Shortly after, he moved to California with his family, living in both the San Fernando and Santa Clarita Valleys. Bret attended St. John Baptist de la Salle Catholic School and Bishop Alemany High School where he played multiple sports, his favorite being baseball, in which he excelled. Bret worked in construction and was a respected heavy equipment operator for Calex Engineering, working his way up through the company to a job in which he mastered and loved. His favorite role however, was being an uncle to his nephews, Bennett and Everett and niece, Emily. Bret is survived by his parents Kathy and Bruce Baker, sisters Amber (Alex) and Catie (Chad), nephews Bennett and Everett, niece Emily, many family members and numerous friends. He is preceded in death by grandparents Ken and Ruth Ann Carlson, Fred and Louise Baker, and his Aunt Mary Lou Waltrip. Bret will be remembered for his big heart and extremely funny personality. Anyone who met Bret considered him a true friend and he will be greatly missed.
Published in Los Angeles Daily News on Jan. 23, 2020