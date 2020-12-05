11/04/35 - 11/28/20 Burton (Burt) Zeldin Passed away Nov 28th 2020 in Altadena California.. Burt was born in Philadelphia Pa. Nov. 4. 1935 to Samuel and Claire Zeldin. He received a PHD in engineering from Penn State and in 1969 began working at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory in La Canada Ca. Burt spent the next 29 years working as a thermal engineer and was involved in many projects including the first Mars lander named Viking as well as other projects including Voyager, Galileo, Cassini, and the first Mars rover named Pathfinder. Burt married Sheila Dubrow Zeldin March 4th 1962 and is survived by their 2 sons Brian & Mark Zeldin, two grandchildren Evan and Emily Zeldin and sister Barbara Zeldin. Burt's first wife Sheila passed away in 1981. Several years later he married Judy Neely Zeldin and over the next 35 years they had many adventures together. Judy passed away on May 16th 2019. Remote Memorial Services are scheduled for Sunday December 6th 2020. A link to login to services as well as a memorial can be located at https://www.forevermissed.com/burtonzeldin
